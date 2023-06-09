All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3421.618
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3222.593
New Hampshire (Toronto)2825.5285
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2528.4728
Hartford (Colorado)2430.444
Reading (Philadelphia)2132.39612
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2924.547
Erie (Detroit)2926.5271
Harrisburg (Washington)2726.5092
Akron (Cleveland)2727.500
Richmond (San Francisco)2430.444
Bowie (Baltimore)2231.4157
Thursday's Games

Portland 13, Akron 7

Bowie 10, Erie 8, 10 innings

New Hampshire 7, Harrisburg 2

Richmond 2, Altoona 0

Binghamton 10, Reading 8

Somerset 7, Hartford 5

Friday's Games

Akron 12, Portland 8, 10 innings

Bowie 7, Erie 5

Altoona 4, Richmond 3

Reading 2, inghamton 1, 10 innings

Harrisburg 4, New Hampshire 3

Somerset 11, Hartford 4

Saturday's Games

Akron at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 2, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 2, 5:15 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Akron at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

