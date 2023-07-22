All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)146.700
Reading (Philadelphia)109.526
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)109.526
Hartford (Colorado)910.474
New Hampshire (Toronto)612.3337
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)613.316
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
x-Erie (Detroit)127.632
Richmond (San Francisco)128.600½
Bowie (Baltimore)119.550
Akron (Cleveland)1010.500
Altoona (Pittsburgh)710.4124
Harrisburg (Washington)812.400
Friday's Games

Reading 4, Altoona 1

New Hampshire at Portland, susp.

Erie 5, Binghamton 2

Bowie 5, Harrisburg 2

Akron 5, Richmond 3

Somerset 9, Hartford 2

Saturday's Games

Portland 7, New Hampshire 6, 1st game

New Hampshire 6, Portland 4, 2nd game

Reading 3, Altoona 1

Erie 3, Binghamton 1

Somerset 9, Hartford 3

Bowie 8, Harrisburg 5

Richmond 6, Akron 5

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Reading at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Binghamton at Reading, noon

Bowie at Somerset, 12:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you