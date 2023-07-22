|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|9
|10
|.474
|4½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|12
|8
|.600
|½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|10
|10
|.500
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|8
|12
|.400
|4½
|Friday's Games
Reading 4, Altoona 1
New Hampshire at Portland, susp.
Erie 5, Binghamton 2
Bowie 5, Harrisburg 2
Akron 5, Richmond 3
Somerset 9, Hartford 2
|Saturday's Games
Portland 7, New Hampshire 6, 1st game
New Hampshire 6, Portland 4, 2nd game
Reading 3, Altoona 1
Erie 3, Binghamton 1
Somerset 9, Hartford 3
Bowie 8, Harrisburg 5
Richmond 6, Akron 5
|Sunday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Reading at Altoona, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Binghamton at Reading, noon
Bowie at Somerset, 12:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
