All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Akron (Cleveland)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Monday's Games
Erie 9, Harrisburg 7, 11 innings
Richmond 15, Reading 7
Portland 11, Binghamton 3
Somerset 1, Bowie 0
Hartford 10, New Hampshire 5
Altoona at Akron ppd.
|Tuesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday's Games
Altoona 6, Akron 3
Erie 7, Harrisburg 0
Richmond 5, Reading 2
Portland 12, Binghamton 5
Bowie 5, Somerset 4
New Hampshire 11, Hartford 6
|Thursday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
