All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|29
|17
|.630
|½
|Portland (Boston)
|22
|25
|.468
|8
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|21
|25
|.457
|8½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|19
|27
|.413
|10½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|17
|28
|.378
|12
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|27
|20
|.574
|½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|25
|21
|.543
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|22
|25
|.468
|5½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|20
|26
|.435
|7
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|18
|27
|.400
|8½
|Wednesday's Games
Bowie 5, Altoona 3
Erie 5, Harrisburg 4
New Hampshire 4, Portland 3
Somerset at Binghamton, ppd.
Richmond at Akron, ppd.
Reading at Hartford, ppd.
|Thursday's Games
Reading at Hartford, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Richmond at Akron, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:03 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
