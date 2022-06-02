All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2916.644
Hartford (Colorado)2917.630½
Portland (Boston)2225.4688
New Hampshire (Toronto)2125.457
Reading (Philadelphia)1927.41310½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1728.37812
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Cleveland)2719.587
Erie (Detroit)2720.574½
Richmond (San Francisco)2521.5432
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2225.468
Harrisburg (Washington)2026.4357
Bowie (Baltimore)1827.400
Wednesday's Games

Bowie 5, Altoona 3

Erie 5, Harrisburg 4

New Hampshire 4, Portland 3

Somerset at Binghamton, ppd.

Richmond at Akron, ppd.

Reading at Hartford, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Reading at Hartford, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Richmond at Akron, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:03 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

