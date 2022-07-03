All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Portland (Boston)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Erie (Detroit)
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Friday's Games
New Hampshire 16, Portland 0
Altoona 6, Harrisburg 0
Akron at Erie, ppd.
Reading 7, Somerset 5
Hartford 8, Binghamton 3
Bowie 4, Richmond 2
|Saturday's Games
New Hampshire 4, Portland 2
Harrisburg 6, Altoona 0
Binghamton 11, Hartford 3
Akron 10, Erie 9, 12 innings
Richmond 10, Bowie 3, 7 innings
Reading 9, Somerset 6
|Sunday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Harford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
