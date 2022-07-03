All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Reading (Philadelphia)41.800
Hartford (Colorado)32.6001
Portland (Boston)32.6001
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)23.4002
New Hampshire (Toronto)23.4002
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)14.2003
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)41.800
Altoona (Pittsburgh)32.6001
Akron (Cleveland)22.500
Erie (Detroit)22.500
Harrisburg (Washington)23.4002
x-Richmond (San Francisco)14.2003
Friday's Games

New Hampshire 16, Portland 0

Altoona 6, Harrisburg 0

Akron at Erie, ppd.

Reading 7, Somerset 5

Hartford 8, Binghamton 3

Bowie 4, Richmond 2

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire 4, Portland 2

Harrisburg 6, Altoona 0

Binghamton 11, Hartford 3

Akron 10, Erie 9, 12 innings

Richmond 10, Bowie 3, 7 innings

Reading 9, Somerset 6

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Monday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Harford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you