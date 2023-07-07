All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)72.778
Hartford (Colorado)53.625
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)54.5562
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)35.375
Reading (Philadelphia)36.3334
New Hampshire (Toronto)27.2225
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)81.889
x-Erie (Detroit)63.6672
Akron (Cleveland)54.5563
Harrisburg (Washington)45.4444
Altoona (Pittsburgh)36.3335
Bowie (Baltimore)27.2226
Thursday's Games

Erie 5, Altoona 3

Portland 6, Binghamton 1

Akron 6, Harrisburg 3

Richmond 4, Bowie 0

Reading 3, Somerset 2

Hartford 5, New Hamphire 1

Friday's Games

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

New Hamphire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

New Hamphire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Erie at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

New Hamphire at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

