|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Akron (Cleveland)
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|Thursday's Games
Erie 5, Altoona 3
Portland 6, Binghamton 1
Akron 6, Harrisburg 3
Richmond 4, Bowie 0
Reading 3, Somerset 2
Hartford 5, New Hamphire 1
|Friday's Games
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Hamphire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
New Hamphire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Erie at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
New Hamphire at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
