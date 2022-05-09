All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|15
|12
|.556
|2½
|Portland (Boston)
|13
|14
|.481
|4¨
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|11
|16
|.407
|6½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|18
|.308
|9
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|15
|12
|.556
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|14
|12
|.538
|1½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|12
|15
|.444
|4
|Sunday's Games
New Hampshire 6, Somerset 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Somerset 3, New Hampshire 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Reading 7, Portland 4
Bowie 4, Harrisburg 0, 7 innings 1st game
Bowie 2, Harrisburg 1, 7 innings 2nd game
Akron 9, Richmond 1
Hartford 7, Binghamton 2
Altoona 3, Erie 1
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Bowie at Reading, 11 a.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 11:05 a.m.
Somerset at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Somerset at Altoona, 11 a.m.
Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
