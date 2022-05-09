All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)179.654
Hartford (Colorado)1512.556
Portland (Boston)1314.481
New Hampshire (Toronto)1214.4625
Reading (Philadelphia)1116.407
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)818.3089
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)1611.593
Erie (Detroit)1512.5561
Harrisburg (Washington)1412.538
Akron (Cleveland)1413.5192
Bowie (Baltimore)1213.4803
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1215.4444
Sunday's Games

New Hampshire 6, Somerset 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Somerset 3, New Hampshire 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Reading 7, Portland 4

Bowie 4, Harrisburg 0, 7 innings 1st game

Bowie 2, Harrisburg 1, 7 innings 2nd game

Akron 9, Richmond 1

Hartford 7, Binghamton 2

Altoona 3, Erie 1

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Bowie at Reading, 11 a.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 11:05 a.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Somerset at Altoona, 11 a.m.

Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.



