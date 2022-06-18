All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)4021.656
Hartford (Colorado)3922.6391
New Hampshire (Toronto)2734.44313
Reading (Philadelphia)2734.44313
Portland (Boston)2536.41015
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2239.36118
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Cleveland)3526.574
Richmond (San Francisco)3526.574
Erie (Detroit)3328.5412
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3031.4925
Harrisburg (Washington)2833.4597
Bowie (Baltimore)2536.41010
Friday' Games

Altoona 14, Erie 3

Reading 2, Portland 1

Richmond 5, Harrisburg 1

Somerset 6, New Hampshire 3

Hartford 4, Akron 2

Bowie 9, Binghamton 8, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Akron at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday'w Games

Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

