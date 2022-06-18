All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|40
|21
|.656
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|39
|22
|.639
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|27
|34
|.443
|13
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|27
|34
|.443
|13
|Portland (Boston)
|25
|36
|.410
|15
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|39
|.361
|18
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|35
|26
|.574
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|35
|26
|.574
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|33
|28
|.541
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|30
|31
|.492
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|28
|33
|.459
|7
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|25
|36
|.410
|10
|Friday' Games
Altoona 14, Erie 3
Reading 2, Portland 1
Richmond 5, Harrisburg 1
Somerset 6, New Hampshire 3
Hartford 4, Akron 2
Bowie 9, Binghamton 8, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Somerset at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Richmond at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Akron at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday'w Games
Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.