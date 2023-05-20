All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2413.649
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2314.6221
Hartford (Colorado)1917.528
New Hampshire (Toronto)1917.528
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1620.444
Reading (Philadelphia)1423.37810
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2018.526
Akron (Cleveland)1918.514½
Richmond (San Francisco)1918.514½
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1818.5001
Harrisburg (Washington)1819.486
Bowie (Baltimore)1125.3068
Friday's Games

Akron 11, Richmond 9

New Hampshire 6, Binghamton 0

Somerset 4, Reading 3

Erie 6, Harrisburg 0

Bowie 4, Altoona 0

Portland 5, Hartford 2

Saturday's Games

Harrisburg 10, Erie 8

Richmond 6, Akron 4

Portland at Hartford, ppd.

Altoona 6, Bowie 4, 6 innings

Binghamton at New Hampshire, ppd.

Reading 6, Somerset 5

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 2, 12:05 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 2, 1:10 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Harrisburg at Reading, 11 a.m.

Bowie at Akron, 11:05 a.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 11:05 a.m.

Hartford at Altoona,6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

