|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|14
|.622
|1
|Hartford (Colorado)
|19
|17
|.528
|4½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|19
|17
|.528
|4½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|20
|.444
|7½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|14
|23
|.378
|10
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|20
|18
|.526
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|19
|18
|.514
|½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|19
|18
|.514
|½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|18
|18
|.500
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|18
|19
|.486
|1½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|11
|25
|.306
|8
|Friday's Games
Akron 11, Richmond 9
New Hampshire 6, Binghamton 0
Somerset 4, Reading 3
Erie 6, Harrisburg 0
Bowie 4, Altoona 0
Portland 5, Hartford 2
|Saturday's Games
Harrisburg 10, Erie 8
Richmond 6, Akron 4
Portland at Hartford, ppd.
Altoona 6, Bowie 4, 6 innings
Binghamton at New Hampshire, ppd.
Reading 6, Somerset 5
|Sunday's Games
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 2, 12:05 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 2, 1:10 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Harrisburg at Reading, 11 a.m.
Bowie at Akron, 11:05 a.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 11:05 a.m.
Hartford at Altoona,6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
