x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)124.750
Hartford (Colorado)97.5633
Reading (Philadelphia)97.5633
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)88.5004
New Hampshire (Toronto)79.4385
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)412.2508
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)115.667
Erie (Detroit)105.643½
Altoona (Pittsburgh)106.6001
x-Richmond (San Francisco)610.4005
Harrisburg (Washington)511.3336
Akron (Cleveland)411.286
Wednesday's Games

Bowie 6, Akron 5

Richmond 5, Altoona 3

Somerset 5, Portland 1

Erie 7, Binghamton 2

Reading 7, New Hampshire 0

Hartford 6, Harrisburg 2

Thursday's Games

Somerset 8, Portland 2

Bowie 2, Akron 0, 1st game

Bowie 9, Akron 1, 2nd game

Altoona 8, Richmond 3

Binghamton 6, Erie 1

New Hampshire 7, Reading 5

Hartford 9, Harrisburg 4

Friday's Games

Portland 5, Somerset 0

Altoona 4, Richmond 2

Erie 9, Binghamton 6

New Hampshire 1, Reading 0

Hartford 8, Harrisburg 2

Bowie 2, Akron 1

Saturday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

