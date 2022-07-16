All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|11
|5
|.667
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|10
|5
|.643
|½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|10
|6
|.600
|1
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|6
|10
|.400
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|5
|11
|.333
|6
|Akron (Cleveland)
|4
|11
|.286
|6½
|Wednesday's Games
Bowie 6, Akron 5
Richmond 5, Altoona 3
Somerset 5, Portland 1
Erie 7, Binghamton 2
Reading 7, New Hampshire 0
Hartford 6, Harrisburg 2
|Thursday's Games
Somerset 8, Portland 2
Bowie 2, Akron 0, 1st game
Bowie 9, Akron 1, 2nd game
Altoona 8, Richmond 3
Binghamton 6, Erie 1
New Hampshire 7, Reading 5
Hartford 9, Harrisburg 4
|Friday's Games
Portland 5, Somerset 0
Altoona 4, Richmond 2
Erie 9, Binghamton 6
New Hampshire 1, Reading 0
Hartford 8, Harrisburg 2
Bowie 2, Akron 1
|Saturday's Games
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
