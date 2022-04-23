All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Hartford (Colorado)76.538
New Hampshire (Toronto)76.538
Portland (Boston)76.538
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)75.583
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)48.333
Reading (Philadelphia)310.2314
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Washington)94.692
Bowie (Baltimore)84.667½
Erie (Detroit)76.5382
Richmond (San Francisco)76.5382
Altoona (Pittsburgh)67.4623
Akron (Cleveland)58.3854
Friday's Games

Portland 3, Binghamton 2, 10 innings

Altoona 8, New Hampshire 7

Erie 6, Richmond 5

Harrisburg 7, Reading 2

Hartford 7, Somerset 6

Bowie 2, Akron 1

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 3:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Bowie at Richmond, 11:05 a.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

