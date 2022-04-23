All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hartford (Colorado)
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|8
|.333
|2½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Akron (Cleveland)
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Friday's Games
Portland 3, Binghamton 2, 10 innings
Altoona 8, New Hampshire 7
Erie 6, Richmond 5
Harrisburg 7, Reading 2
Hartford 7, Somerset 6
Bowie 2, Akron 1
|Saturday's Games
Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 3:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Bowie at Richmond, 11:05 a.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
