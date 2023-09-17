All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

y-Second Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)4127.603
y-Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)3827.585
Portland (Boston)3234.4858
Reading (Philadelphia)3136.463
Hartford (Colorado)2837.43111½
New Hampshire (Toronto)2738.41512½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
y-Richmond (San Francisco)4028.588
x-Erie (Detroit)3830.5592
Bowie (Baltimore)3632.5294
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3234.4857
Akron (Cleveland)3038.44110
Harrisburg (Washington)2840.41212
Saturday's Games

Hartford at Portland, canc.

Harrisburg 4, Bowie 2

Erie 10, Richmond 2

Binghamton 6, Reading 0

Somerset 8, New Hampshire 3

Akron 9, Altoona 2

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

