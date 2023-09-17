|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
y-Second Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|41
|27
|.603
|—
|y-Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|38
|27
|.585
|1½
|Portland (Boston)
|32
|34
|.485
|8
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|31
|36
|.463
|9½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|28
|37
|.431
|11½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|27
|38
|.415
|12½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Richmond (San Francisco)
|40
|28
|.588
|—
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|38
|30
|.559
|2
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|36
|32
|.529
|4
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|32
|34
|.485
|7
|Akron (Cleveland)
|30
|38
|.441
|10
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|28
|40
|.412
|12
|Saturday's Games
Hartford at Portland, canc.
Harrisburg 4, Bowie 2
Erie 10, Richmond 2
Binghamton 6, Reading 0
Somerset 8, New Hampshire 3
Akron 9, Altoona 2
|Sunday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
