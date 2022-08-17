All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2416.600
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2316.590½
Hartford (Colorado)2019.513
Reading (Philadelphia)2020.5004
New Hampshire (Toronto)1723.4257
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1326.33320½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2712.692
Bowie (Baltimore)2614.650
Akron (Cleveland)2118.5386
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2019.5137
Harrisburg (Washington)1326.33314
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1227.30815
Sunday's Games

Portland 10, Richmond 7

Harrisburg 7, Reading 6, 10 innings

Altoona 6, Binghamton 1

Erie 5, New Hampshire 3

Akron 7, Bowie 6

Somerset 10, Hartford 1

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Harrisburg 2, Altoona 2, susp top of 7th

Akron 5, Erie 1

Binghamton 8, Richmond 2

Somerset 2, Bowie 1

Reading 8, Portland 2

New Hampshire 5, Hartford 1

Wednesday's Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Akron at Erie, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you