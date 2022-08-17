All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|16
|.590
|½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|20
|19
|.513
|3½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|20
|20
|.500
|4
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|17
|23
|.425
|7
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|26
|.333
|20½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|26
|14
|.650
|1½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|21
|18
|.538
|6
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|20
|19
|.513
|7
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|13
|26
|.333
|14
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|12
|27
|.308
|15
|Sunday's Games
Portland 10, Richmond 7
Harrisburg 7, Reading 6, 10 innings
Altoona 6, Binghamton 1
Erie 5, New Hampshire 3
Akron 7, Bowie 6
Somerset 10, Hartford 1
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Harrisburg 2, Altoona 2, susp top of 7th
Akron 5, Erie 1
Binghamton 8, Richmond 2
Somerset 2, Bowie 1
Reading 8, Portland 2
New Hampshire 5, Hartford 1
|Wednesday's Games
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Akron at Erie, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
