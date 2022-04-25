All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Hartford (Colorado)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|10
|.286
|4½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|4
|11
|.267
|5
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|8
|6
|.571
|1½
|Erie (Detroit)
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Akron (Cleveland)
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Sunday's Games
Portland 13, Binghamton 5
Altoona 5, New Hampshire 4
Somerset 9, Hartford 1
Akron 3, Bowie 2, 10 innings
Erie 4, Richmond 1
Harrisburg 5, Reading 3
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Bowie at Richmond, 11:05 a.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Hartford at Harrisburg, 11 a.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
