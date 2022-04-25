All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)96.600
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)96.600
New Hampshire (Toronto)87.5331
Hartford (Colorado)78.4672
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)410.286
Reading (Philadelphia)411.2675
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Washington)105.667
Bowie (Baltimore)86.571
Erie (Detroit)87.5332
Richmond (San Francisco)87.5332
Akron (Cleveland)78.4673
Altoona (Pittsburgh)78.4673
Sunday's Games

Portland 13, Binghamton 5

Altoona 5, New Hampshire 4

Somerset 9, Hartford 1

Akron 3, Bowie 2, 10 innings

Erie 4, Richmond 1

Harrisburg 5, Reading 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Bowie at Richmond, 11:05 a.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Harrisburg, 11 a.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

