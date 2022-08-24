All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2619.578
Portland (Boston)2620.565½
Hartford (Colorado)2421.5332
Reading (Philadelphia)2323.500
New Hampshire (Toronto)1927.413
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1629.35610
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)3016.652
Bowie (Baltimore)2917.6301
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2520.556
Akron (Cleveland)2521.5435
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1629.35613½
Harrisburg (Washington)1431.31115½
Sunday's Games

New Hampshire 6, Hartford 1

Somerset 13, Bowie 3

Binghamton 6, Richmond 5

Akron 6, Erie 4

Reading 8, Portland 0

Harrisburg at Altoona, canceled

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hartford 12, Portland 0

Erie 9, Harrisburg 1

Altoona 7, Bowie 5

Richmond 8, Akron 5, 10 innings

Binghamton 8, Reading 6

Somerset 10, New Hampshire 7

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.\

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

