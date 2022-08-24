All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|19
|.578
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|26
|20
|.565
|½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|24
|21
|.533
|2
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|23
|23
|.500
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|19
|27
|.413
|7½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|29
|.356
|10
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|30
|16
|.652
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|29
|17
|.630
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|25
|20
|.556
|4½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|25
|21
|.543
|5
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|16
|29
|.356
|13½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|14
|31
|.311
|15½
|Sunday's Games
New Hampshire 6, Hartford 1
Somerset 13, Bowie 3
Binghamton 6, Richmond 5
Akron 6, Erie 4
Reading 8, Portland 0
Harrisburg at Altoona, canceled
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Hartford 12, Portland 0
Erie 9, Harrisburg 1
Altoona 7, Bowie 5
Richmond 8, Akron 5, 10 innings
Binghamton 8, Reading 6
Somerset 10, New Hampshire 7
|Wednesday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.\
