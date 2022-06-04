All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|31
|18
|.633
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|31
|19
|.620
|½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|23
|26
|.469
|8
|Portland (Boston)
|23
|27
|.460
|9½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|21
|29
|.420
|10½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|30
|.388
|12
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|28
|22
|.560
|1
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|28
|22
|.560
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|24
|26
|.480
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|21
|28
|.429
|7½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|19
|29
|.396
|9
|Friday's Games
Akron 6, Richmond 2, 1st game
Richmond 6, Akron 4, 2nd game
Bowie 3, Altoona 2
Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.
Harrisburg 7, Erie 3
Hartford 9, Reading 4
Somerset 7, Binghamton 2
|Saturday's Games
New Hampshire 4, Portland 0, 1st game
Portland 2, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game
Altoona 5, Bowie 3
Hartford 7, Reading 5
Erie 4, Harrisburg 2
Binghamton 3, Somerset 2
Richmond 6, Akron 0
|Sunday's Games
Reading at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.