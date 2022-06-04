All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3118.633
Hartford (Colorado)3119.620½
New Hampshire (Toronto)2326.4698
Portland (Boston)2327.460
Reading (Philadelphia)2129.42010½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1930.38812
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2921.580
Akron (Cleveland)2822.5601
Richmond (San Francisco)2822.5601
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2426.4805
Harrisburg (Washington)2128.429
Bowie (Baltimore)1929.3969
Friday's Games

Akron 6, Richmond 2, 1st game

Richmond 6, Akron 4, 2nd game

Bowie 3, Altoona 2

Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.

Harrisburg 7, Erie 3

Hartford 9, Reading 4

Somerset 7, Binghamton 2

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire 4, Portland 0, 1st game

Portland 2, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game

Altoona 5, Bowie 3

Hartford 7, Reading 5

Erie 4, Harrisburg 2

Binghamton 3, Somerset 2

Richmond 6, Akron 0

Sunday's Games

Reading at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 7 p.m.

