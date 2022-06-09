All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Hartford (Colorado)3419.642
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3319.635½
New Hampshire (Toronto)2428.462
Portland (Boston)2429.45310
Reading (Philadelphia)2231.41512
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2032.38513½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Cleveland)3023.566
Erie (Detroit)3023.566
Richmond (San Francisco)3023.566
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2627.4914
Harrisburg (Washington)2231.4158
Bowie (Baltimore)2131.404
Wednesday's Games

Reading 6, Altoona 1, 1st game

Altoona 4, Reading 0, 2nd game

New Hampshire 4, Binghamton 1, 1st game

New Hampshire 2, Binghamton 1, 2nd game

Harrisburg 6, Bowie 2, 1st game

Bowie 4, Harrisburg 2, 2nd game

Hartford 4, Portland 0

Somerset 2, Akron 1

Richmond 6, Erie 0

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

