x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2517.595
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2417.585½
Hartford (Colorado)2120.512
Reading (Philadelphia)2121.5004
New Hampshire (Toronto)1824.4297
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1427.34110½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2913.690
Bowie (Baltimore)2715.6432
Akron (Cleveland)2220.5247
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2220.5247
Harrisburg (Washington)1428.33315
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1328.31715½
Thursday's Games

Erie 4, Akron 1, 1st game

Erie 1, Akron 0, 2nd game

Altoona 8, Harrisburg 5

Binghamton 7, Richmond 4

Bowie 10, Somerset 2

Portland 3, Reading 1

Hartford 7, New Hampshire 4

Friday's Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

