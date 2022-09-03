All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|31
|22
|.585
|2
|Hartford (Colorado)
|28
|26
|.519
|5½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|25
|30
|.455
|9
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|21
|32
|.396
|12
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|21
|34
|.382
|13
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|35
|20
|.636
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|35
|20
|.636
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|31
|24
|.564
|4
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|28
|26
|.519
|6½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|19
|35
|.352
|15½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|18
|36
|.333
|16½
|Friday's Games
Akron 8, Altoona 4
Erie 4, Bowie 3
Richmond 4, Harrisburg 2
Portland 5, New Hampshire 4, 10 innings
Reading 11, Hartford 2
Somerset 7, Binghamton 1
|Saturday's Games
Bowie at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Akron at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.