All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3421.618
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3122.5852
Hartford (Colorado)2826.519
Reading (Philadelphia)2530.4559
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2132.39612
New Hampshire (Toronto)2134.38213
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)3520.636
Erie (Detroit)3520.636
Akron (Cleveland)3124.5644
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2826.519
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1935.35215½
Harrisburg (Washington)1836.33316½
Friday's Games

Akron 8, Altoona 4

Erie 4, Bowie 3

Richmond 4, Harrisburg 2

Portland 5, New Hampshire 4, 10 innings

Reading 11, Hartford 2

Somerset 7, Binghamton 1

Saturday's Games

Bowie at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

