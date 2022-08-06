All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hartford (Colorado)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|18
|13
|.581
|½
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|15
|16
|.484
|3½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|14
|17
|.452
|4½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|19
|.367
|7
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|20
|10
|.667
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|15
|15
|.500
|7
|Akron (Cleveland)
|12
|16
|.429
|9
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|10
|20
|.333
|12
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|10
|21
|.323
|12½
|Friday's Games
Portland 3, Erie 2
Altoona 2, Akron 1
Reading 2, Hartford 1
Bowie 5, Harrisburg 4
New Hampshire 6, Richmond 1
Binghamton 11, Somerset 8, 1st game
Binghamton 10, Somerset 5, 2nd game
|Saturday's Games
Akron at Altoona, 2, 4 p.m.
Erie at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Erie at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Richmond at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
