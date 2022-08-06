All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Hartford (Colorado)1812.600
Portland (Boston)1813.581½
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)1614.5332
New Hampshire (Toronto)1516.484
Reading (Philadelphia)1417.452
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1119.3677
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)228.733
Erie (Detroit)2010.6672
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1515.5007
Akron (Cleveland)1216.4299
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1020.33312
Harrisburg (Washington)1021.32312½
Friday's Games

Portland 3, Erie 2

Altoona 2, Akron 1

Reading 2, Hartford 1

Bowie 5, Harrisburg 4

New Hampshire 6, Richmond 1

Binghamton 11, Somerset 8, 1st game

Binghamton 10, Somerset 5, 2nd game

Saturday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 2, 4 p.m.

Erie at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Erie at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Richmond at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you