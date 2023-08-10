All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)1916.543
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1817.5141
Portland (Boston)1818.500
Hartford (Colorado)1618.471
Reading (Philadelphia)1619.4573
New Hampshire (Toronto)1320.3945
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)2115.583
x-Erie (Detroit)2016.5561
Harrisburg (Washington)1917.5282
Akron (Cleveland)1818.5003
Bowie (Baltimore)1818.5003
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1519.4415
Wednesday's Games

Binghamton 4, Somerset 2

Altoona 4, Erie 2, 1st game

Erie 5, Altoona 2, 2nd game

New Hampshire 3, Reading 2, 1st game

New Hampshire 5, Reading 3, 2nd game

Hartford 5, Portland 3

Harrisburg 8, Akron 0

Bowie 4, Richmond 3

Thursday's Games

Hartford 7, Portland 4

Erie 2, Altoona 0

Harrisburg 5, Akron 2

Richmond 5, Bowie 1

New Hampshire 11, Reading 8, 7 innings

Somerset 14, Binghamton 0

Friday's Games

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

