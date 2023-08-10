|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|17
|.514
|1
|Portland (Boston)
|18
|18
|.500
|1½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|16
|18
|.471
|2½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|16
|19
|.457
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|13
|20
|.394
|5
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|20
|16
|.556
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|19
|17
|.528
|2
|Akron (Cleveland)
|18
|18
|.500
|3
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|18
|18
|.500
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|15
|19
|.441
|5
|Wednesday's Games
Binghamton 4, Somerset 2
Altoona 4, Erie 2, 1st game
Erie 5, Altoona 2, 2nd game
New Hampshire 3, Reading 2, 1st game
New Hampshire 5, Reading 3, 2nd game
Hartford 5, Portland 3
Harrisburg 8, Akron 0
Bowie 4, Richmond 3
|Thursday's Games
Hartford 7, Portland 4
Erie 2, Altoona 0
Harrisburg 5, Akron 2
Richmond 5, Bowie 1
New Hampshire 11, Reading 8, 7 innings
Somerset 14, Binghamton 0
|Friday's Games
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
