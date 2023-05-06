All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)187.720
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)159.625
Hartford (Colorado)1211.5225
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1112.4786
New Hampshire (Toronto)1113.458
Reading (Philadelphia)915.375
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)159.625
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1211.522
Akron (Cleveland)1113.4584
Harrisburg (Washington)1113.4584
Erie (Detroit)1114.440
Bowie (Baltimore)716.304
Friday's Games

Portland 8, Akron 0, 1st game

Akron 2, Portland 1, 2nd game

New Hampshire 3, Harrisburg 0

Somerset 2, Binghamton 0

Richmond 3, Altoona 1

Erie 7, Bowie 4

Reading 11, Hartford 2

Saturday's Games

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 4:05 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Erie at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

