|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|9
|.625
|2½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|12
|11
|.522
|5
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|12
|.478
|6
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|9
|15
|.375
|8½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Erie (Detroit)
|11
|14
|.440
|4½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|7
|16
|.304
|7½
|Friday's Games
Portland 8, Akron 0, 1st game
Akron 2, Portland 1, 2nd game
New Hampshire 3, Harrisburg 0
Somerset 2, Binghamton 0
Richmond 3, Altoona 1
Erie 7, Bowie 4
Reading 11, Hartford 2
|Saturday's Games
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 4:05 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Erie at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
