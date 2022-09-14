All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|42
|22
|.656
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|37
|25
|.597
|4
|Hartford (Colorado)
|30
|32
|.484
|11
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|30
|34
|.469
|12
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|38
|.377
|17½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|24
|40
|.375
|18
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|38
|26
|.594
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|37
|27
|.578
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|35
|28
|.556
|3½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|23
|40
|.365
|15½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|21
|42
|.333
|17½
|Tuesday's Games
Akron 3, Bowie 0
Altoona 9, Reading 4
Portland 10, Somerset 9, 11 innings
Erie 7, Richmond 2
New Hampshire 7, Harrisburg 2
Hartford at Binghamton, ppd.
|Wednesday's Games
Hartford at Binghamton, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Reading at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Reading at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Reading at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.