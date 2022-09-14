All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)4222.656
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3725.5974
Hartford (Colorado)3032.48411
Reading (Philadelphia)3034.46912
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2338.37717½
New Hampshire (Toronto)2440.37518
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)3925.609
Bowie (Baltimore)3826.5941
Akron (Cleveland)3727.5782
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3528.556
x-Richmond (San Francisco)2340.36515½
Harrisburg (Washington)2142.33317½
Tuesday's Games

Akron 3, Bowie 0

Altoona 9, Reading 4

Portland 10, Somerset 9, 11 innings

Erie 7, Richmond 2

New Hampshire 7, Harrisburg 2

Hartford at Binghamton, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Binghamton, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Reading at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Reading at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Reading at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you