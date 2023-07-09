All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)102.833
Hartford (Colorado)74.636
Reading (Philadelphia)56.455
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)56.455
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)38.273
New Hampshire (Toronto)39.2507
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)84.667
Akron (Cleveland)75.5831
x-Erie (Detroit)65.545
Altoona (Pittsburgh)56.455
Bowie (Baltimore)57.4173
Harrisburg (Washington)57.4173
Saturday's Games

Altoona 4, Erie 2

Portland 4, Binghamton 2

Bowie 6, Richmond 1

Hartford 7, New Hamphire 6

Akron 5, Harrisburg 2

Reading 6, Somerset 5, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Portland 2, Binghamton 1

Reading at Somerset, susp.

Hartford 11, New Hamphire 4

Bowie 5, Richmond 0

Akron 5, Harrisburg 1

Erie at Altoona, ppd.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wedesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you