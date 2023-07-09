|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|7
|4
|.636
|2½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Saturday's Games
Altoona 4, Erie 2
Portland 4, Binghamton 2
Bowie 6, Richmond 1
Hartford 7, New Hamphire 6
Akron 5, Harrisburg 2
Reading 6, Somerset 5, 10 innings
|Sunday's Games
Portland 2, Binghamton 1
Reading at Somerset, susp.
Hartford 11, New Hamphire 4
Bowie 5, Richmond 0
Akron 5, Harrisburg 1
Erie at Altoona, ppd.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
|Wedesday's Games
No games scheduled
