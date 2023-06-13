All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3522.614
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3422.607½
New Hampshire (Toronto)3026.536
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2828.500
Hartford (Colorado)2432.42910½
Reading (Philadelphia)2135.37513½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3025.545
Erie (Detroit)3027.5261
Akron (Cleveland)2828.500
Harrisburg (Washington)2828.500
Richmond (San Francisco)2531.446
Bowie (Baltimore)2332.4187
Sunday's Games

Portland 3, Akron 2

New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 4

Somerset 10, Hartford 2

Erie 5, Bowie 2

Altoona 5, Richmond 4

Binghamton 8, Reading 6

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, noon

Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Richmond at Bowie, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

