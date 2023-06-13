|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|35
|22
|.614
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|34
|22
|.607
|½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|30
|26
|.536
|4½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|28
|28
|.500
|6½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|24
|32
|.429
|10½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|21
|35
|.375
|13½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|30
|25
|.545
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|30
|27
|.526
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|28
|28
|.500
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|28
|28
|.500
|2½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|25
|31
|.446
|5½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|23
|32
|.418
|7
|Sunday's Games
Portland 3, Akron 2
New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 4
Somerset 10, Hartford 2
Erie 5, Bowie 2
Altoona 5, Richmond 4
Binghamton 8, Reading 6
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, noon
Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Richmond at Bowie, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
