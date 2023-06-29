|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Hartford (Colorado)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|1
|0
|.000
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Wednesday's Games
Akron at Erie, ppd.
Harrisburg 6, Altoona 5
Binghamton 3, Hartford 0
Somerset 3, Bowie 2
Richmond 6, Reading 0
Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.
|Thursday's Games
Erie 9, Akron 3
Harrisburg 6, Altoona 5
Hartford 5, Binghamton 4
Somerset 11, Bowie 3
Richmond 14, Reading 5
Portland 2, New Hampshire 0
|Friday's Games
Akron at Erie, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
