Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)201.000
Portland (Boston)101.000
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)11.5001
Hartford (Colorado)11.5001
New Hampshire (Toronto)01.000
Reading (Philadelphia)02.0002
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Washington)201.000
Richmond (San Francisco)201.000
x-Erie (Detroit)10.000½
Akron (Cleveland)01.000
Altoona (Pittsburgh)02.0002
Bowie (Baltimore)02.0002
Wednesday's Games

Akron at Erie, ppd.

Harrisburg 6, Altoona 5

Binghamton 3, Hartford 0

Somerset 3, Bowie 2

Richmond 6, Reading 0

Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Erie 9, Akron 3

Harrisburg 6, Altoona 5

Hartford 5, Binghamton 4

Somerset 11, Bowie 3

Richmond 14, Reading 5

Portland 2, New Hampshire 0

Friday's Games

Akron at Erie, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

