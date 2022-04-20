All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Toronto)63.667
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)64.600½
Hartford (Colorado)55.500
Portland (Boston)55.500
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)36.3333
Reading (Philadelphia)37.300
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)63.667
Harrisburg (Washington)64.600½
Bowie (Baltimore)54.5561
Akron (Cleveland)55.500
Erie (Detroit)45.4442
Altoona (Pittsburgh)36.3333
Tuesday's Games

Richmond at Erie, ppd.

Portland 6, Binghamton 5

New Hampshire at Altoona, ppd.

Bowie 20, Akron 6

Harrisburg 12, Reading 5

Hartford 4, Somerset 0

Wednesday's Games

Richmond at Erie, 12:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Richmond at Erie, 2, 4:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Altoona, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

