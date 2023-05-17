All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2312.657
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2113.618
Hartford (Colorado)1816.529
New Hampshire (Toronto)1816.529
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1519.441
Reading (Philadelphia)1321.382
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)1916.543
Richmond (San Francisco)1816.529½
Akron (Cleveland)1717.500
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1617.4852
Harrisburg (Washington)1618.471
Bowie (Baltimore)1023.3038
Tuesday's Games

Erie 18, Harrisburg 6

Somerset 14, Reading 10

Bowie 4, Altoona 3

Binghamton 7, New Hampshire 5

Akron 2, Richmond 1, 5 innings

Portland 14, Hartford 1

Wednesday's Games

Erie 4, Harrisburg 2

Reading 9, Somerset 1

Altoona 11, Bowie 2

New Hampshire 3, Binghamton 1

Richmond 11, Akron 4

Hartford 14, Portland 6

Thursday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Akron at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you