|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|10
|.565
|1½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|14
|.391
|5½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|8
|14
|.364
|6
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|14
|9
|.609
|½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Akron (Cleveland)
|12
|12
|.500
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|9
|15
|.375
|6
|Thursday's Games
Akron 10, Erie 8, 11 innings
Altoona 5, Harrisburg 3
Richmond 11, Portland 4
Binghamton 6, Reading 3
New Hampshire 7, Hartford 5
Somerset 4, Bowie 3, 10 innings
|Friday's Games
Akron at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Altoona at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
