Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)159.625
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)1310.565
Reading (Philadelphia)1112.478
Hartford (Colorado)1013.435
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)914.391
New Hampshire (Toronto)814.3646
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)159.625
x-Erie (Detroit)149.609½
Bowie (Baltimore)1311.5422
Akron (Cleveland)1212.5003
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1011.476
Harrisburg (Washington)915.3756
Thursday's Games

Akron 10, Erie 8, 11 innings

Altoona 5, Harrisburg 3

Richmond 11, Portland 4

Binghamton 6, Reading 3

New Hampshire 7, Hartford 5

Somerset 4, Bowie 3, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Akron at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

