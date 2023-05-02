|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|8
|.600
|3½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|11
|8
|.579
|3½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|9
|.526
|5
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|9
|11
|.450
|6
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|6
|14
|.300
|9½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|Erie (Detroit)
|8
|13
|.381
|5½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|6
|13
|.316
|6½
|Sunday's Games
Portland 6, Erie 2, 10 innings
Akron at Binghamton, ppd.
Richmond at Bowie, ppd.
Somerset at Harrisburg, ccd.
Hartford at New Hampshire, ccd.
Altoona at Reading, ccd.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Erie at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 11:05 a.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
