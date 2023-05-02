All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)165.762
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)128.600
Hartford (Colorado)118.579
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)109.5265
New Hampshire (Toronto)911.4506
Reading (Philadelphia)614.300
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)137.650
Altoona (Pittsburgh)109.526
Akron (Cleveland)911.4504
Harrisburg (Washington)911.4504
Erie (Detroit)813.381
Bowie (Baltimore)613.316
Sunday's Games

Portland 6, Erie 2, 10 innings

Akron at Binghamton, ppd.

Richmond at Bowie, ppd.

Somerset at Harrisburg, ccd.

Hartford at New Hampshire, ccd.

Altoona at Reading, ccd.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Erie at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 11:05 a.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you