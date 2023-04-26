|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|10
|7
|.588
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Hartford (Colorado)
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|8
|8
|.500
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|8
|8
|.500
|2½
|Erie (Detroit)
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|5
|11
|.313
|5½
|Tuesday's Games
Reading 11, Altoona 5
Binghamton 7, Akron 5
Richmond 4, Bowie 2
Erie 3, Portland 2
Somerset 5, Harrisburg 2
Hartford 5, New Hampshire 3, susp. top of 4
|Wednesday's Games
Somerset 4, Harrisburg 3
Portland 6, Erie 1
New Hampshire 7, Hartford 5, 1st game
Hartford 6, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game
Akron at Binghamton, ppd.
Richmond 9, Bowie 3
Altoona 9, Reading 4
|Thursday's Games
Akron at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Akron at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Somerset at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
