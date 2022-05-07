All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|14
|11
|.560
|2½
|Portland (Boston)
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|9
|16
|.360
|7½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|17
|.292
|9
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|14
|10
|.583
|1½
|Erie (Detroit)
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|Akron (Cleveland)
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|10
|13
|.435
|5
|Friday's Games
Akron 3, Richmond 0
Reading 5, Portland 3
Altoona 2 Erie 1
New Hampshire at Somerset, ppd. to May 8
Hartford 4, Binghamton 0
Harrisburg at Bowie, ppd. to May 7
|Saturday's Games
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
New Hampshire at Somerset, 2, noon
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Bowie at Reading, 11 a.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 11:05 a.m.
Somerset at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7;05 p.m.
