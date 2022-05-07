All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)168.667
Hartford (Colorado)1411.560
Portland (Boston)1312.520
New Hampshire (Toronto)1113.4585
Reading (Philadelphia)916.360
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)717.2929
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)169.640
Harrisburg (Washington)1410.583
Erie (Detroit)1411.5602
Akron (Cleveland)1213.4804
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1114.4405
Bowie (Baltimore)1013.4355
Friday's Games

Akron 3, Richmond 0

Reading 5, Portland 3

Altoona 2 Erie 1

New Hampshire at Somerset, ppd. to May 8

Hartford 4, Binghamton 0

Harrisburg at Bowie, ppd. to May 7

Saturday's Games

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire at Somerset, 2, noon

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Bowie at Reading, 11 a.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 11:05 a.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7;05 p.m.

