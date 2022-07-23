All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|12
|7
|.632
|2
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|6
|13
|.316
|6½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|6
|13
|.316
|6½
|Friday's Games
Bowie 4, Richmond 2
Harrisburg 7, Altoona 5
Somerset 10, Reading 8
Portland 8, New Hampshire 5
Hartford 6, Binghamton 5
Akron 4, Erie 2
|Saturday's Games
Altoona at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
