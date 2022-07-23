All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)145.737
Hartford (Colorado)127.6322
Reading (Philadelphia)118.5793
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)109.5264
New Hampshire (Toronto)712.3687
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)514.2639
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)126.667
Altoona (Pittsburgh)127.632½
Erie (Detroit)117.6111
Akron (Cleveland)611.353
Harrisburg (Washington)613.316
x-Richmond (San Francisco)613.316
Friday's Games

Bowie 4, Richmond 2

Harrisburg 7, Altoona 5

Somerset 10, Reading 8

Portland 8, New Hampshire 5

Hartford 6, Binghamton 5

Akron 4, Erie 2

Saturday's Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

