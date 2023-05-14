|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|12
|.625
|1½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|17
|15
|.531
|4½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|17
|15
|.531
|4½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|18
|.438
|7½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|12
|20
|.375
|9½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|17
|15
|.531
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|17
|16
|.515
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|16
|16
|.500
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|16
|16
|.500
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|15
|16
|.484
|1½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|9
|22
|.290
|7½
|Saturday's Games
Somerset 6, Portland 2
Hartford 6, Binghamton 5
Erie 4, Richmond 2
Altoona 5, Akron 4
Harrisburg 3, Bowie 2
Reading 4, New Hampshire 1
|Sunday's Games
Akron 4, Altoona 2
Harrisburg 8, Bowie 0
Portland 3, Somerset 1
Binghamton 9, Hartford 2
Richmond 7, Erie 3
New Hampshire 7, Reading 5
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 11 a.m.
Reading at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
