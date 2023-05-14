All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2211.667
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2012.625
Hartford (Colorado)1715.531
New Hampshire (Toronto)1715.531
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1418.438
Reading (Philadelphia)1220.375
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)1715.531
Erie (Detroit)1716.515½
Akron (Cleveland)1616.5001
Harrisburg (Washington)1616.5001
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1516.484
Bowie (Baltimore)922.290
Saturday's Games

Somerset 6, Portland 2

Hartford 6, Binghamton 5

Erie 4, Richmond 2

Altoona 5, Akron 4

Harrisburg 3, Bowie 2

Reading 4, New Hampshire 1

Sunday's Games

Akron 4, Altoona 2

Harrisburg 8, Bowie 0

Portland 3, Somerset 1

Binghamton 9, Hartford 2

Richmond 7, Erie 3

New Hampshire 7, Reading 5

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 11 a.m.

Reading at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

