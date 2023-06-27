|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|40
|29
|.580
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|35
|33
|.515
|7
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|35
|34
|.507
|7½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|29
|38
|.433
|12½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|28
|40
|.412
|14
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|37
|31
|.544
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|35
|34
|.507
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|34
|34
|.500
|3
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|33
|36
|.478
|4½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|31
|37
|.456
|6
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|31
|38
|.449
|6½
|Sunday's Games
Reading 7, Portland 3
New Hampshire 8, Somerset 7
Richmond 4, Harrisburg 3
Akron 5, Binghamton 3
Altoona 8, Bowie 4
Erie at Hartford, can.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday's Games
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 7 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 7 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Akron at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.