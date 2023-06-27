All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)4226.618
Portland (Boston)4029.580
New Hampshire (Toronto)3533.5157
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)3534.507
Hartford (Colorado)2938.43312½
Reading (Philadelphia)2840.41214
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
x-Erie (Detroit)3731.544
Akron (Cleveland)3534.507
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3434.5003
Richmond (San Francisco)3336.478
Harrisburg (Washington)3137.4566
Bowie (Baltimore)3138.449
Sunday's Games

Reading 7, Portland 3

New Hampshire 8, Somerset 7

Richmond 4, Harrisburg 3

Akron 5, Binghamton 3

Altoona 8, Bowie 4

Erie at Hartford, can.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Akron at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you