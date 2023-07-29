|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|10
|.583
|1½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|8
|15
|.348
|7
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|14
|9
|.609
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|10
|12
|.476
|3½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|10
|15
|.400
|5
|Friday's Games
Akron 5, Erie 3
Portland 12, Richmond 0
Binghamton 3 Reading 2
Harrisburg 6, Altoona 3
Hartford 13, New Hampshire 8
Somerset 10, Bowie 0
|Saturday's Games
Altoona at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
