All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)169.640
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)1410.583
Hartford (Colorado)1113.458
Reading (Philadelphia)1113.458
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1014.417
New Hampshire (Toronto)815.3487
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)1510.600
x-Erie (Detroit)149.609½
Akron (Cleveland)1312.5202
Bowie (Baltimore)1312.5202
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1012.476
Harrisburg (Washington)1015.4005
Friday's Games

Akron 5, Erie 3

Portland 12, Richmond 0

Binghamton 3 Reading 2

Harrisburg 6, Altoona 3

Hartford 13, New Hampshire 8

Somerset 10, Bowie 0

Saturday's Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

