All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3423.596
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)3223.5821
Portland (Boston)2829.4916
Reading (Philadelphia)2631.4568
New Hampshire (Toronto)2430.444
Hartford (Colorado)2432.429
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
x-Erie (Detroit)3324.579
Richmond (San Francisco)3225.5611
Bowie (Baltimore)3027.5263
Akron (Cleveland)2730.4746
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2431.4366
Harrisburg (Washington)2433.4214
Sunday's Games

Portland 8, Somerset 3

Richmond 9, Hartford 6

Erie 13, Altoona 5

New Hampshire 5, Reading 2

Akron 6, Bowie 3

Binghamton 3, Harrisburg 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Binghamton at Hartford, 2, 5 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

