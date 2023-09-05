|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|32
|23
|.582
|1
|Portland (Boston)
|28
|29
|.491
|6
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|26
|31
|.456
|8
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|24
|30
|.444
|8½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|24
|32
|.429
|9½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|32
|25
|.561
|1
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|30
|27
|.526
|3
|Akron (Cleveland)
|27
|30
|.474
|6
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|24
|31
|.436
|6
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|24
|33
|.421
|4
|Sunday's Games
Portland 8, Somerset 3
Richmond 9, Hartford 6
Erie 13, Altoona 5
New Hampshire 5, Reading 2
Akron 6, Bowie 3
Binghamton 3, Harrisburg 1
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Binghamton at Hartford, 2, 5 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
