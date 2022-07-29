All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)168.667
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)159.6251
Hartford (Colorado)149.609
New Hampshire (Toronto)1113.4585
Reading (Philadelphia)1113.4585
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)617.261
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)167.696
Erie (Detroit)158.6521
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1311.542
Harrisburg (Washington)915.375
Akron (Cleveland)814.364
x-Richmond (San Francisco)717.292
Thursday's Games

Bowie 13, Altoona 4

Somerset 6, Richmond 3, 1st game

Somerset 7, Richmond 1, 2nd game

Erie 8, Reading 3

New Hampshire 17, Binghamton 5

Harrisburg 6, Akron 4

Portland 10, Hartford 5

Friday's Games

Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Somerset at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you