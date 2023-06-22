All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)4025.615
Portland (Boston)3828.576
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)3431.5236
New Hampshire (Toronto)3431.5236
Hartford (Colorado)2837.43112
Reading (Philadelphia)2738.41513
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)3630.545
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3332.508
Akron (Cleveland)3233.492
Harrisburg (Washington)3133.4844
Richmond (San Francisco)2936.446
Bowie (Baltimore)2937.4397
Wednesday's Games

Altoona 3, Bowie 2, 1st game

Altoona 1, Bowie 0, 2nd game

Reading 5, Portland 4

Binghamton 4, Akron 2

Harrisburg at Richmond, ppd.

New Hampshire 2, Somerset 1

Erie 3, Hartford 2

Thursday's Games

Bowie 9, Altoona 8

Reading 10, Portland 5

Binghamton 8, Akron 2

Harrisburg 11, Richmond 3

Somerset 4, New Hampshire 3, 14 innings

Hartford 10, Erie 9

Friday's Games

Binghamton at Akron, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 6:20 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

