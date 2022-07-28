All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)158.652
Hartford (Colorado)148.636½
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)139.591
Reading (Philadelphia)1112.4784
New Hampshire (Toronto)1013.4355
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)616.273
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)157.682
Erie (Detroit)148.6361
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1310.565
Akron (Cleveland)813.381
Harrisburg (Washington)815.348
x-Richmond (San Francisco)715.3188
Tuesday's Games

Akron 8, Harrisburg 7

Erie 7, Reading 6, 10 innings

Somerset at Richmond, ppd.

Bowie 11, Altoona 5

Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 2

Hartford 6, Portland 1

Wednesday's Games

Somerset 6, Richmond 0

New Hampshire 6, Binghamton 1

Erie 6, Reading 3

Bowie 12, Altoona 3

Harrisburg 5, Akron 2

Portland 9, Hartford 4

Thursday's Games

Altoona at Bowie, 12:05 p.m.

Somerset at Richmond, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

