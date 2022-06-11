All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hartford (Colorado)
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|34
|20
|.630
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|26
|28
|.481
|9½
|Portland (Boston)
|24
|31
|.436
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|24
|31
|.436
|12
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|34
|.370
|15½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|26
|29
|.473
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|24
|31
|.436
|7
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|21
|33
|.396
|9½
|Friday's Games
Hartford 14, Portland 12
Erie 5, Richmond 2
Reading 7, Altoona 5
Harrisburg 10, Bowie 1
Akron 9, Somerset 2
New Hampshire 4, Binghamton 0
|Saturday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Akron at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
