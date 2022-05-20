All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|22
|15
|.595
|2½
|Portland (Boston)
|17
|20
|.459
|7½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|17
|20
|.459
|7½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|16
|20
|.444
|8
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|25
|.306
|13
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|16
|.568
|1
|Erie (Detroit)
|20
|17
|.541
|2
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|18
|18
|.500
|3½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|17
|20
|.459
|5
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|14
|21
|.400
|7
|Thursday's Games
Erie 5, New Hampshire 1, 1st game
Erie 7, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game
Harrisburg at Portland, ppd.
Richmond 5, Altoona 4
Hartford 5, Bowie 4
Reading 12, Somerset 4
Akron 13, Binghamton 1
|Friday's Games
Harrisburg 7, Portland 2, 1st game
Harrisburg 3, Portland 1, 8 innings, 2nd game
Altoona 12, Richmond 4
Erie 8, New Hampshire 7
Somerset 6, Reading 2
Akron 4, Binghamton 2
Bowie 10, Hartford 3
|Saturday's Games
Harrisburg at Portland, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Harrisburg at Portland, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
