All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2412.667
Hartford (Colorado)2215.595
Portland (Boston)1720.459
Reading (Philadelphia)1720.459
New Hampshire (Toronto)1620.4448
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1125.30613
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Cleveland)2215.595
Richmond (San Francisco)2116.5681
Erie (Detroit)2017.5412
Harrisburg (Washington)1818.500
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1720.4595
Bowie (Baltimore)1421.4007
Thursday's Games

Erie 5, New Hampshire 1, 1st game

Erie 7, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game

Harrisburg at Portland, ppd.

Richmond 5, Altoona 4

Hartford 5, Bowie 4

Reading 12, Somerset 4

Akron 13, Binghamton 1

Friday's Games

Harrisburg 7, Portland 2, 1st game

Harrisburg 3, Portland 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Altoona 12, Richmond 4

Erie 8, New Hampshire 7

Somerset 6, Reading 2

Akron 4, Binghamton 2

Bowie 10, Hartford 3

Saturday's Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you