Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2117.553
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1919.5002
Portland (Boston)1920.487
Hartford (Colorado)1819.486
Reading (Philadelphia)1820.4743
New Hampshire (Toronto)1422.3896
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
x-Erie (Detroit)2217.564
Bowie (Baltimore)2118.5381
Harrisburg (Washington)2118.5381
Richmond (San Francisco)2118.5381
Akron (Cleveland)1920.4873
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1621.4325
Saturday's Games

Erie 4, Altoona 1

Hartford 5, Portland 1

Harrisburg 5, Akron 4

Bowie 5, Richmond 2

New Hampshire 11, Reading 1

Binghamton 4, Somerset 0

Sunday's Games

Hartford 4, Portland 3, 10 innings

Harrisburg 8, Akron 3

Reading 8, New Hampshire 3

Bowie 5, Richmond 3, 11 innings

Somerset 8, Binghamton 0

Erie 5, Altoona 4

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Somerset at Reading, 2, 6 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

