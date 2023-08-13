|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|17
|.553
|—
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|19
|.500
|2
|Portland (Boston)
|19
|20
|.487
|2½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|18
|19
|.486
|2½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|18
|20
|.474
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|14
|22
|.389
|6
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|21
|18
|.538
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|21
|18
|.538
|1
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|18
|.538
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|19
|20
|.487
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|16
|21
|.432
|5
|Saturday's Games
Erie 4, Altoona 1
Hartford 5, Portland 1
Harrisburg 5, Akron 4
Bowie 5, Richmond 2
New Hampshire 11, Reading 1
Binghamton 4, Somerset 0
|Sunday's Games
Hartford 4, Portland 3, 10 innings
Harrisburg 8, Akron 3
Reading 8, New Hampshire 3
Bowie 5, Richmond 3, 11 innings
Somerset 8, Binghamton 0
Erie 5, Altoona 4
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Somerset at Reading, 2, 6 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
