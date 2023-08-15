All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2218.550
Portland (Boston)2020.5002
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1920.487
Reading (Philadelphia)1921.4753
Hartford (Colorado)1820.4743
New Hampshire (Toronto)1522.405
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
x-Erie (Detroit)2218.550
Richmond (San Francisco)2218.550
Bowie (Baltimore)2119.5251
Harrisburg (Washington)2119.5251
Akron (Cleveland)2020.5002
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1721.4474
Sunday's Games

Hartford 4, Portland 3, 10 innings

Harrisburg 8, Akron 3

Reading 8, New Hampshire 3

Bowie 5, Richmond 3, 11 innings

Somerset 8, Binghamton 0

Erie 5, Altoona 4

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Reading 6, Somerset 5, 10 innings, 1st game

Somerset 4, Reading 3, 2nd game

Akron 4, Erie 2

Altoona 8, Bowie 4

Portland 9, Binghamton 6

Richmond 5, Harrisburg 4

New Hampshire 7, Hartford 3

Wednesday's Games

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire at Hartford, 2, 5p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7 p.m.

