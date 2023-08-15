|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|18
|.550
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|20
|20
|.500
|2
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|20
|.487
|2½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|19
|21
|.475
|3
|Hartford (Colorado)
|18
|20
|.474
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|15
|22
|.405
|5½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|22
|18
|.550
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|22
|18
|.550
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|21
|19
|.525
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|21
|19
|.525
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|20
|20
|.500
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|17
|21
|.447
|4
|Sunday's Games
Hartford 4, Portland 3, 10 innings
Harrisburg 8, Akron 3
Reading 8, New Hampshire 3
Bowie 5, Richmond 3, 11 innings
Somerset 8, Binghamton 0
Erie 5, Altoona 4
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Reading 6, Somerset 5, 10 innings, 1st game
Somerset 4, Reading 3, 2nd game
Akron 4, Erie 2
Altoona 8, Bowie 4
Portland 9, Binghamton 6
Richmond 5, Harrisburg 4
New Hampshire 7, Hartford 3
|Wednesday's Games
Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
New Hampshire at Hartford, 2, 5p.m.
Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 7 p.m.
