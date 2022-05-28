All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|27
|16
|.628
|½
|Portland (Boston)
|22
|21
|.512
|5½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|18
|24
|.429
|9
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|18
|25
|.419
|9½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|15
|27
|.357
|12
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|26
|17
|.605
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|25
|18
|.581
|1
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|23
|20
|.535
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|22
|21
|.512
|4
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|18
|24
|.429
|7½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|14
|27
|.341
|11
|Friday's Games
Somerset 3, Portland 2
Hartford 7, Richmond 3
Binghamton 6, Reading 4
Altoona 5, Harrisburg 1
Erie 5, Bowie 0
New Hampshire 6, Akron 3
|Saturday's Games
Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
New Hampshire at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Somerset at Binghamton, 4:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.