Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2715.643
Hartford (Colorado)2716.628½
Portland (Boston)2221.512
New Hampshire (Toronto)1824.4299
Reading (Philadelphia)1825.419
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1527.35712
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Cleveland)2617.605
Erie (Detroit)2518.5811
Richmond (San Francisco)2320.5353
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2221.5124
Harrisburg (Washington)1824.429
Bowie (Baltimore)1427.34111
Friday's Games

Somerset 3, Portland 2

Hartford 7, Richmond 3

Binghamton 6, Reading 4

Altoona 5, Harrisburg 1

Erie 5, Bowie 0

New Hampshire 6, Akron 3

Saturday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Somerset at Binghamton, 4:05 p.m.

