All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|39
|22
|.639
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|36
|23
|.610
|2
|Hartford (Colorado)
|29
|31
|.483
|9½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|29
|32
|.475
|10
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|36
|.390
|15
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|22
|39
|.361
|17
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|34
|27
|.557
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|33
|27
|.550
|3½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|22
|38
|.367
|14½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|39
|.350
|15½
|Friday's Games
Portland 11, Binghamton 5
Altoona 3, Erie 1
Reading 11, New Hampshire 0
Akron 5, Harrisburg 0
Somerset 2, Hartford 1
Richmond 5, Bowie 2
|Saturday's Games
Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Akron at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Bowie at Akron, 11:05 a.m.
Reading at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.