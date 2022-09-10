All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3922.639
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3623.6102
Hartford (Colorado)2931.483
Reading (Philadelphia)2932.47510
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2336.39015
New Hampshire (Toronto)2239.36117
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)3724.607
Erie (Detroit)3724.607
Akron (Cleveland)3427.5573
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3327.550
Harrisburg (Washington)2238.36714½
x-Richmond (San Francisco)2139.35015½
Friday's Games

Portland 11, Binghamton 5

Altoona 3, Erie 1

Reading 11, New Hampshire 0

Akron 5, Harrisburg 0

Somerset 2, Hartford 1

Richmond 5, Bowie 2

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Bowie at Akron, 11:05 a.m.

Reading at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

