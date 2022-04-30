All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Portland (Boston)
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Hartford (Colorado)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|6
|13
|.316
|6
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|13
|.278
|6½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Friday's Games
Somerset 7, Portland 10
Richmond 2, Bowie 1
New Hampshire 2, Reading 1
Binghamton 2, Erie 0
Harrisburg 8, Hartford 6
Akron 3, Altoona 1
|Saturday's Games
Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Hartford at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
New Hampshire at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
Altoona at Erie, 12:35 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
