|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Hartford (Colorado)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Erie (Detroit)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Saturday's Games
New Hampshire 4, Portland 2
Harrisburg 6, Altoona 0
Binghamton 11, Hartford 3
Akron 10, Erie 9, 12 innings
Richmond 10, Bowie 3, 7 innings
Reading 9, Somerset 6
|Sunday's Games
Portland 4, New Hampshire 2
Altoona 7, Harrisburg 3
Binghamton 7, Hartford 1
Erie 6, Akron 4, 10 innings
Bowie 5, Richmond 1
Somerset 8, Reading 3
|Monday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
