x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)42.667
Reading (Philadelphia)42.667
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)33.5001
Hartford (Colorado)33.5001
New Hampshire (Toronto)24.3332
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)24.3332
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)51.833
Altoona (Pittsburgh)42.6671
Erie (Detroit)32.600
Akron (Cleveland)23.400
Harrisburg (Washington)24.3333
x-Richmond (San Francisco)15.1674
Saturday's Games

New Hampshire 4, Portland 2

Harrisburg 6, Altoona 0

Binghamton 11, Hartford 3

Akron 10, Erie 9, 12 innings

Richmond 10, Bowie 3, 7 innings

Reading 9, Somerset 6

Sunday's Games

Portland 4, New Hampshire 2

Altoona 7, Harrisburg 3

Binghamton 7, Hartford 1

Erie 6, Akron 4, 10 innings

Bowie 5, Richmond 1

Somerset 8, Reading 3

Monday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

