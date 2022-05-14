All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)1911.633
Hartford (Colorado)1813.581
New Hampshire (Toronto)1416.4675
Portland (Boston)1417.452
Reading (Philadelphia)1417.452
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1020.3339
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)1912.613
Akron (Cleveland)1714.5482
Erie (Detroit)1615.5163
Harrisburg (Washington)1515.500
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1417.4525
Bowie (Baltimore)1316.4485
Friday's Games

Altoona 2, Somerset 1, 10 innings

New Hampshire 7, Binghamton 3

Reading 11, Bowie 10, 11 innings

Richmond 6, Harrisburg 5, 10 innings

Hartford 10, Portland 4

Akron 5, Erie 3

Saturday's Games

Somerset at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

New Hampshire at Erie, 11:05 a.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 11:05 a.m.

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

