All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|18
|13
|.581
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|14
|16
|.467
|5
|Portland (Boston)
|14
|17
|.452
|5½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|14
|17
|.452
|5½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|20
|.333
|9
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|17
|14
|.548
|2
|Erie (Detroit)
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|15
|15
|.500
|3½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|14
|17
|.452
|5
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|13
|16
|.448
|5
|Friday's Games
Altoona 2, Somerset 1, 10 innings
New Hampshire 7, Binghamton 3
Reading 11, Bowie 10, 11 innings
Richmond 6, Harrisburg 5, 10 innings
Hartford 10, Portland 4
Akron 5, Erie 3
|Saturday's Games
Somerset at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Richmond at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
New Hampshire at Erie, 11:05 a.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 11:05 a.m.
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
