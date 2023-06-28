All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)101.000
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)101.000
New Hampshire (Toronto)00.000½
Portland (Boston)00.000½
Hartford (Colorado)01.0001
Reading (Philadelphia)01.0001
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Washington)101.000
Richmond (San Francisco)101.000
x-Erie (Detroit)00.000½
Akron (Cleveland)00.000½
Altoona (Pittsburgh)01.0001
Bowie (Baltimore)01.0001
Tuesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Akron at Erie, ppd.

Harrisburg 6, Altoona 5

Binghamton 3, Hartford 0

Somerset 3, Bowie 2

Richmond 6, Reading 0

Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Akron at Erie, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

